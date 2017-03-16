Top Stories
Thu, 16 March 2017 at 8:55 am

'Beauty & the Beast' Director Responds to Lindsay Lohan's 'Little Mermaid' Request

'Beauty & the Beast' Director Responds to Lindsay Lohan's 'Little Mermaid' Request

Last month, you may remember that Lindsay Lohan posted an Instagram photo of her next to Ariel in The Little Mermaid, and captioned the photo to reveal she would return to acting to play the iconic mermaid.

In addition, Lindsay had some requests, including, she would only do the movie if Beauty and the Beast director Bill Condon was at the help.

In a recent interview, Lindsay‘s request was brought up to the director.

“I know! It was sweet, it was very sweet of her. I hope she gets to make that movie. [Laughs.] I feel like I was so lucky in getting this crown jewel, but I’ll go see her in Little Mermaid, absolutely,” Bill told Vulture.

Beauty and the Beast hits theaters this weekend!
Photos: Getty
  • Hyejeong

    “I hope she gets to make that movie. [Laughs.]” – That laugh said everything.

