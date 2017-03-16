Top Stories
Are HTGAWM's Aja Naomi King &amp; Alfred Enoch Dating?

Mandy Moore Responds to 'This Is Us' Finale Criticism

Angelina Jolie Opens Up About Being a 'Proud American'

Thu, 16 March 2017 at 7:00 am

Caitlyn Jenner Grabs Her Morning Coffee in Malibu

Caitlyn Jenner steps out looking pretty as she grabs her morning coffee on Tuesday (March 14) in Malibu, Calif.

The 67-year-old Olympian went bright and bold in a blue top with white pants as she ran some errands around town.

The night before, Caitlyn was spotted out with her daughter Kylie Jenner and three of her stepkids – Kim, Kourtney, and Rob Kardashian – as they enjoyed a family night out at the movies.

Caitlyn‘s memoir The Secrets of My Life is set to hit bookshelves on April 25.
