Caitlyn Jenner Grabs Her Morning Coffee in Malibu

Caitlyn Jenner steps out looking pretty as she grabs her morning coffee on Tuesday (March 14) in Malibu, Calif.

The 67-year-old Olympian went bright and bold in a blue top with white pants as she ran some errands around town.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Caitlyn Jenner

The night before, Caitlyn was spotted out with her daughter Kylie Jenner and three of her stepkids – Kim, Kourtney, and Rob Kardashian – as they enjoyed a family night out at the movies.



Caitlyn‘s memoir The Secrets of My Life is set to hit bookshelves on April 25.