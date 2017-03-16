CBS Announces 'Big Brother 19' Summer 2017 Premiere Date

Big Brother fans, listen up!

CBS just revealed the premiere date for the upcoming 19th season in summer 2017.

The show will debut with a special two-hour premiere on Wednesday, June 28 @ 8PM. As usual, it will be broadcast three times a week, also on Thursdays @ 9PM and Sunday @ 8PM.

Meanwhile, the network also announced the premieres of its new event series Savation, the new live-action game show Candy Crush, and the third season of Zoo.

Salvation centers on tech superstar Darius Tanz (Santiago Cabrera) and MIT grad student Liam Cole (Charlie Rowe), who bring Pentagon official Grace Barrows (Jennifer Finnigan) a staggering discovery – that an asteroid is just six months away from colliding with Earth.

Candy Crush brings the game to life as teams of two people use their wits and physical agility to compete on enormous, interactive game boards featuring next generation technology to be crowned the champions.

Click inside to see all the new CBS summer premiere dates…

Wednesday, June 28

8:00-10:00 PM – BIG BROTHER (Two-Hour Season Premiere)

Thursday, June 29

9:00-10:00 PM – BIG BROTHER (Thursday Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM – ZOO (Third Season Premiere)

Sunday, July 2

8:00-9:00 PM – BIG BROTHER (Sunday Premiere)

Wednesday, July 5

8:00-9:00 PM – BIG BROTHER (Regular Wednesday Time Period Premiere)

Sunday, July 9

8:00-9:00 PM – BIG BROTHER

9:00-10:00 PM – CANDY CRUSH (Series Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM – NCIS: LOS ANGELES (Summer Schedule NTP)

Wednesday, July 12

8:00-9:00 PM – BIG BROTHER

9:00-10:00 PM – SALVATION (Series Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM – CRIMINAL MINDS (Summer Schedule NTP)