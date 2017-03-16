Top Stories
Selena Gomez Opens Up About Seeking Help for Anxiety &amp; Depression

Selena Gomez Opens Up About Seeking Help for Anxiety & Depression

Kendall Jenner Robbed of $200,000 in Jewels, Police Believe It Was Inside Job (Details)

Kendall Jenner Robbed of $200,000 in Jewels, Police Believe It Was Inside Job (Details)

Ben Affleck &amp; Jennifer Garner Step Out After His Rehab Stint (New Photos)

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Step Out After His Rehab Stint (New Photos)

Is Vanessa Grimaldi Staying in Canada or Moving to Los Angeles with Nick Viall?

Is Vanessa Grimaldi Staying in Canada or Moving to Los Angeles with Nick Viall?

Thu, 16 March 2017 at 4:46 pm

CBS Announces 'Big Brother 19' Summer 2017 Premiere Date

CBS Announces 'Big Brother 19' Summer 2017 Premiere Date

Big Brother fans, listen up!

CBS just revealed the premiere date for the upcoming 19th season in summer 2017.

The show will debut with a special two-hour premiere on Wednesday, June 28 @ 8PM. As usual, it will be broadcast three times a week, also on Thursdays @ 9PM and Sunday @ 8PM.

Meanwhile, the network also announced the premieres of its new event series Savation, the new live-action game show Candy Crush, and the third season of Zoo.

Salvation centers on tech superstar Darius Tanz (Santiago Cabrera) and MIT grad student Liam Cole (Charlie Rowe), who bring Pentagon official Grace Barrows (Jennifer Finnigan) a staggering discovery – that an asteroid is just six months away from colliding with Earth.

Candy Crush brings the game to life as teams of two people use their wits and physical agility to compete on enormous, interactive game boards featuring next generation technology to be crowned the champions.

Click inside to see all the new CBS summer premiere dates…

Wednesday, June 28
8:00-10:00 PM – BIG BROTHER (Two-Hour Season Premiere)

Thursday, June 29
9:00-10:00 PM – BIG BROTHER (Thursday Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM – ZOO (Third Season Premiere)

Sunday, July 2
8:00-9:00 PM – BIG BROTHER (Sunday Premiere)

Wednesday, July 5
8:00-9:00 PM – BIG BROTHER (Regular Wednesday Time Period Premiere)

Sunday, July 9
8:00-9:00 PM – BIG BROTHER
9:00-10:00 PM – CANDY CRUSH (Series Premiere)
10:00-11:00 PM – NCIS: LOS ANGELES (Summer Schedule NTP)

Wednesday, July 12
8:00-9:00 PM – BIG BROTHER
9:00-10:00 PM – SALVATION (Series Premiere)
10:00-11:00 PM – CRIMINAL MINDS (Summer Schedule NTP)
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: CBS
Posted to: Big Brother, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Prince William shows off his killer dance moves in this new video - TMZ
  • Are Selena Gomez and Orlando Bloom hooking up? - Gossip Cop
  • Cole Sprouse reflects on his time acting on Friends as Ross' son Ben - Just Jared Jr
  • Get to know Bachelorette Rachel's guys before the show airs - Wetpaint
  • Charlie Hunnam gets candid about a really traumatic experience he had - Lainey Gossip
  • Jeff Probst opens up about the latest vote-off on Survivor - The Hollywood Reporter
  • dreclasicl

    <- Finally! There is a great way how you can work online from your home using your computer and earn in the same time… Only basic internet knowledge needed and fast internet connection… Earn as much as $3000 a week………….how you can do it yourself. 🠊🠊🠊🠊 http://bestrealhomework.ausposaunen.de

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here