Celebrities React to Donald Trump's Massive Budget Cuts to Arts & More - Read Tweets
Donald Trump‘s new budget for America was released in the last several hours, and celebrities are taking to social media to speak out.
There have been massive cuts to some programs to increase spending in military and homeland security spending.
Some of the smaller programs that would see funding eliminated include National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and the Legal Services Corporation. To see a detailed breakdown, visit the New York Times.
See what some celebrities are tweeting below…
Trump cutting funding to SESAME STREET but Melania has all the taxpayer money she needs to stay in her penthouse in NYC. #JusticeForBigBird
— billy eichner (@billyeichner) March 16, 2017
Trump wants to eliminate funding for Meals on Wheels https://t.co/e9rf2AEtl3 pic.twitter.com/Q0K84Vcs5g
— Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) March 16, 2017
After all the wars are fought what remains are people, art, nature and culture. Trump can try but he cannot cut us out of the picture.
— Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) March 16, 2017
Good morning good people. The news is tough to read this morning. @trump is cutting so much of what makes America great. 😔
— LaChanze (@laChanze) March 16, 2017
Thanks to Trump & Ryan's #Wealthcare, I'm getting a big tax break. I think I'll donate it to PBS. #SavetheNEA
— Carrie Coon (@carriecoon) March 16, 2017
Trump wants to eliminate the budget for The National Endowment For The Arts. It costs us three times as much for Melania's security in NYC.
— Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) March 16, 2017
Ignorant, unskilled, sick, hungry, cruel and violent—what Trump's budget would do for America https://t.co/emMP7KLNYb
— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) March 16, 2017
Trump's budget is morally obscene and bad economic policy. It will cause pain to the people Trump promised to help.https://t.co/lC1xpLUJgE
— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) March 16, 2017
Nat Endowments for Arts, Humanities and Corp for Public Broadcasting to be unfunded in Trump budget- war on everything enlightened in USA
— Simon Schama (@simon_schama) March 16, 2017
Trump's budget is brilliant actually. It will expose every GOPe hack for the voters to see as a warmup to 2018. Damn this man is smart!
— Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) March 16, 2017
Trump's budget cuts 3200 EPA workers but adds 1500 ICE agents. America will be getting dirtier and nastier in many ways. Blue States: RESIST
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 16, 2017