Celebrities React to Donald Trump's Massive Budget Cuts to Arts & More - Read Tweets

Donald Trump‘s new budget for America was released in the last several hours, and celebrities are taking to social media to speak out.

There have been massive cuts to some programs to increase spending in military and homeland security spending.

Some of the smaller programs that would see funding eliminated include National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and the Legal Services Corporation. To see a detailed breakdown, visit the New York Times.

See what some celebrities are tweeting below…

Trump cutting funding to SESAME STREET but Melania has all the taxpayer money she needs to stay in her penthouse in NYC. #JusticeForBigBird — billy eichner (@billyeichner) March 16, 2017

Click inside to read more celebrity tweets…