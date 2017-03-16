Top Stories
Thu, 16 March 2017 at 1:12 pm

Drake's 'More Life: The Playlist' Will Not Be An Apple Music Exclusive!

Drake's 'More Life: The Playlist' Will Not Be An Apple Music Exclusive!

Worry no more Champagne Papi fans! Drake‘s More Life: The Playlist is not set to be an Apple Music exclusive.

The 30-year-old rapper’s new project is set to be available on Saturday (March 18) on streaming-only for the near term and available on all Digital Service Providers, both paid and ad-supported, according to Hits Daily Double.

Unlike last year’s Views, this release is being touted as a “mixtape/playlist” and will not have the Apple-exclusive window of Drake‘s record-breaking album.

Pictured: Drake keeping it cool and casual at the “La Parisienne” Party held at the VIP Room on Wednesday (March 15) in Paris, France.
Photos: FameFlynet Pictures
