Emily VanCamp Books Her Possible Return to Television!

Emily VanCamp has booked her next role in television!

The 30-year-old actress, who starred on Revenge for four seasons in addition to roles on Brothers & Sisters and Everwood, will star in the upcoming Fox pilot The Resident.

The series follows “an idealistic young doctor (Manish Dayal) who begins his first day under the supervision of a tough, brilliant senior resident who pulls the curtain back on all of the good and evil in modern-day medicine. Lives may be saved or lost, but expectations will always be shattered,” according to THR.

Emily‘s role is “Nicolette (aka Nic), the nurse who is Conrad’s (Matt Czuchry) on-again/off-again romantic fling.”

After leading the cast of Revenge for four years, Emily joined the Marvel world with roles in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War. We hope her new pilot gets picked up by the network!