Top Stories
'Beauty and the Beast': 20 Differences Between Live-Action &amp; Animated Versions Revealed!

'Beauty and the Beast': 20 Differences Between Live-Action & Animated Versions Revealed!

Selena Gomez Opens Up About Seeking Help for Anxiety &amp; Depression

Selena Gomez Opens Up About Seeking Help for Anxiety & Depression

Kendall Jenner Robbed of $200,000 in Jewels, Police Believe It Was Inside Job (Details)

Kendall Jenner Robbed of $200,000 in Jewels, Police Believe It Was Inside Job (Details)

Is Vanessa Grimaldi Staying in Canada or Moving to Los Angeles with Nick Viall?

Is Vanessa Grimaldi Staying in Canada or Moving to Los Angeles with Nick Viall?

Thu, 16 March 2017 at 11:46 pm

Emily VanCamp Books Her Possible Return to Television!

Emily VanCamp Books Her Possible Return to Television!

Emily VanCamp has booked her next role in television!

The 30-year-old actress, who starred on Revenge for four seasons in addition to roles on Brothers & Sisters and Everwood, will star in the upcoming Fox pilot The Resident.

The series follows “an idealistic young doctor (Manish Dayal) who begins his first day under the supervision of a tough, brilliant senior resident who pulls the curtain back on all of the good and evil in modern-day medicine. Lives may be saved or lost, but expectations will always be shattered,” according to THR.

Emily‘s role is “Nicolette (aka Nic), the nurse who is Conrad’s (Matt Czuchry) on-again/off-again romantic fling.”

After leading the cast of Revenge for four years, Emily joined the Marvel world with roles in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War. We hope her new pilot gets picked up by the network!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Emily VanCamp, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Prince William shows off his killer dance moves in this new video - TMZ
  • Are Selena Gomez and Orlando Bloom hooking up? - Gossip Cop
  • Cole Sprouse reflects on his time acting on Friends as Ross' son Ben - Just Jared Jr
  • Get to know Bachelorette Rachel's guys before the show airs - Wetpaint
  • Charlie Hunnam gets candid about a really traumatic experience he had - Lainey Gossip
  • Jeff Probst opens up about the latest vote-off on Survivor - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here