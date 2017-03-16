Top Stories
Selena Gomez Opens Up About Seeking Help for Anxiety &amp; Depression

Selena Gomez Opens Up About Seeking Help for Anxiety & Depression

Kendall Jenner Robbed of $200,000 in Jewels, Police Believe It Was Inside Job (Details)

Kendall Jenner Robbed of $200,000 in Jewels, Police Believe It Was Inside Job (Details)

Ben Affleck &amp; Jennifer Garner Step Out After His Rehab Stint (New Photos)

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Step Out After His Rehab Stint (New Photos)

Is Vanessa Grimaldi Staying in Canada or Moving to Los Angeles with Nick Viall?

Is Vanessa Grimaldi Staying in Canada or Moving to Los Angeles with Nick Viall?

Thu, 16 March 2017 at 8:22 pm

Finn Jones Talks Relating to 'Troubled Hero' Iron Fist & 'Mad, Mad Trip' on 'Game of Thrones'

Finn Jones Talks Relating to 'Troubled Hero' Iron Fist & 'Mad, Mad Trip' on 'Game of Thrones'

Finn Jones is stylish (and super hot) in his latest shoot for Interview Magazine!

Here’s what the 28-year-old actor – whose Netflix series Iron Fist premieres tomorrow (March 17) – had to share with the mag:

On playing Iron Fist‘s Danny Rand: “I remember just sitting there and thinking, ‘F–k, this is the one.’ It was a deep feeling. I was really into Danny’s more spiritual side, his strength, and the fact that he was a hero, but a troubled hero. All of those things fitted with where I was in my life.”

On becoming an actor: “At first I didn’t know what an actor was, I thought it was an acrobat. I saw acrobats at the circus and I thought that was interesting. In my head, that was what I imagined I wanted to be when I grew up. Then I realized what an actor was, and I’ve gravitated to it ever since. It’s strange because I’ve never really enjoyed being in the limelight. My parents aren’t from a theatrical background. It isn’t even that my parents grew up watching lots of films and television shows and I watched that and was like, ‘Ah, that’s what I want to do when I’m older.’ It was something a lot more abstract and a lot more subconscious. I don’t understand.”

On Game of Thrones: “I knew it was an HBO show, so I knew it was going to be big, but if you’d have told me the day I got cast that I’d be on that show for six years, that that show would allow me to travel the world, that it was going to become such a huge cultural phenomenon as it has done – I don’t think anybody working on that show could possibly have envisioned the success it has gone on to have. Shows like that, stories like that, only really come around once every 10, 15 years. I can’t remember the last time a show has really caught the imagination that way. Maybe Star Wars back in the ’70s. It was a mad, mad trip being on that show for six years. Everyone was really tight. I made some friends on that show that will be friends for life. I’m very grateful to the show for bringing such an amazing group of people together.”

For more from Finn, visit InterviewMagazine.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
finn jones talks relating to troubled hero iron fist and mad mad trip on game of thrones 01
finn jones talks relating to troubled hero iron fist and mad mad trip on game of thrones 02
finn jones talks relating to troubled hero iron fist and mad mad trip on game of thrones 03
finn jones talks relating to troubled hero iron fist and mad mad trip on game of thrones 04
finn jones talks relating to troubled hero iron fist and mad mad trip on game of thrones 05
finn jones talks relating to troubled hero iron fist and mad mad trip on game of thrones 06

Photos: David Needleman/Interview Magazine
Posted to: Finn Jones, Game of Thrones, Iron Fist, Magazine, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Prince William shows off his killer dance moves in this new video - TMZ
  • Are Selena Gomez and Orlando Bloom hooking up? - Gossip Cop
  • Cole Sprouse reflects on his time acting on Friends as Ross' son Ben - Just Jared Jr
  • Get to know Bachelorette Rachel's guys before the show airs - Wetpaint
  • Charlie Hunnam gets candid about a really traumatic experience he had - Lainey Gossip
  • Jeff Probst opens up about the latest vote-off on Survivor - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here