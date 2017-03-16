Finn Jones Talks Relating to 'Troubled Hero' Iron Fist & 'Mad, Mad Trip' on 'Game of Thrones'

Finn Jones is stylish (and super hot) in his latest shoot for Interview Magazine!

Here’s what the 28-year-old actor – whose Netflix series Iron Fist premieres tomorrow (March 17) – had to share with the mag:

On playing Iron Fist‘s Danny Rand: “I remember just sitting there and thinking, ‘F–k, this is the one.’ It was a deep feeling. I was really into Danny’s more spiritual side, his strength, and the fact that he was a hero, but a troubled hero. All of those things fitted with where I was in my life.”

On becoming an actor: “At first I didn’t know what an actor was, I thought it was an acrobat. I saw acrobats at the circus and I thought that was interesting. In my head, that was what I imagined I wanted to be when I grew up. Then I realized what an actor was, and I’ve gravitated to it ever since. It’s strange because I’ve never really enjoyed being in the limelight. My parents aren’t from a theatrical background. It isn’t even that my parents grew up watching lots of films and television shows and I watched that and was like, ‘Ah, that’s what I want to do when I’m older.’ It was something a lot more abstract and a lot more subconscious. I don’t understand.”

On Game of Thrones: “I knew it was an HBO show, so I knew it was going to be big, but if you’d have told me the day I got cast that I’d be on that show for six years, that that show would allow me to travel the world, that it was going to become such a huge cultural phenomenon as it has done – I don’t think anybody working on that show could possibly have envisioned the success it has gone on to have. Shows like that, stories like that, only really come around once every 10, 15 years. I can’t remember the last time a show has really caught the imagination that way. Maybe Star Wars back in the ’70s. It was a mad, mad trip being on that show for six years. Everyone was really tight. I made some friends on that show that will be friends for life. I’m very grateful to the show for bringing such an amazing group of people together.”

For more from Finn, visit InterviewMagazine.com.