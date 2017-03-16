Top Stories
Selena Gomez Opens Up About Seeking Help for Anxiety &amp; Depression

Kendall Jenner Robbed of $200,000 in Jewels, Police Believe It Was Inside Job (Details)

Ben Affleck &amp; Jennifer Garner Step Out After His Rehab Stint (New Photos)

Is Vanessa Grimaldi Staying in Canada or Moving to Los Angeles with Nick Viall?

Thu, 16 March 2017 at 11:59 am

'Game of Thrones' Director Promising Something Huge for Season 7

'Game of Thrones' Director Promising Something Huge for Season 7

Director Matt Shankman has promised something big for season seven of Game of Thrones – enormous dragons!

“The dragons this year are the size of 747s,” director Matt Shankman told EW. “Drogon is the biggest of the bunch — his flame is 30-feet in diameter!”

If you want to know, a 747 plane is about 230 feet long and has a 210 feet wingspan. WOW.

Matt is one of four directors taking on Game of Thrones next season – Alan Taylor, Jeremy Podeswa, and Mark Mylod will also be at the helm.

If you missed it, find out when season 7 will premiere on HBO!
  • Hyejeong

  • Hyejeong

