'Game of Thrones' Director Promising Something Huge for Season 7

Director Matt Shankman has promised something big for season seven of Game of Thrones – enormous dragons!

“The dragons this year are the size of 747s,” director Matt Shankman told EW. “Drogon is the biggest of the bunch — his flame is 30-feet in diameter!”

If you want to know, a 747 plane is about 230 feet long and has a 210 feet wingspan. WOW.

Matt is one of four directors taking on Game of Thrones next season – Alan Taylor, Jeremy Podeswa, and Mark Mylod will also be at the helm.

