'Grey's Anatomy' Spoilers: Sarah Drew Talks About THAT Twist

There was a big twist during the latest episode of Grey’s Anatomy and one of the stars involved in the moment is opening up about what happened.

If you don’t want to know what happened during the episode, make sure to stop reading further as there are spoilers ahead.

Click inside for spoilers on Grey’s Anatomy…

April (Sarah Drew) and Jackson (Jesse Williams) head to Montana together to perform a surgery, but he also goes to meet his estranged father, played by Eric Roberts.

The surprising moment happened after the successful surgery when April and Jackson reconcile and sleep together.

“Yes!” Sarah replied when asked by TV Line if she is surprised that the characters slept together. “But not totally surprised. They’re still so connected to one another, especially now that they have a child together and are roommates. And she really showed up for him in this episode in a way that I don’t thinks she has in their entire relationship so far. I really love that their dynamic in this episode is that she sort of walks beside him and gives him space while he’s wrestling with all of this. She doesn’t need anything from him, she’s not asking anything of him, she’s literally just being present, listening to him, letting him hash this thing out in a way that he needs to.”

When asked if April and Jackson are back together, she didn’t really have an answer.

“There are so many different ways that it could go — confusion and anxiety about what it means for them… or just a deepening of the friendship and a return to best-friendship. It could lead to a rekindling of the marriage. There are so many different places for it to go that would make sense,” Sarah said.