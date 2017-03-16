Top Stories
Thu, 16 March 2017 at 2:50 pm

Hopper Penn Reveals Past Battle with Crystal Meth Addiction

Hopper Penn Reveals Past Battle with Crystal Meth Addiction

Hopper Penn was once so badly addicted to crystal meth, he almost wound up on the streets.

“I was pretty bad,” the 23-year-old actor, and son of Sean Penn and Robin Wright, told ES magazine (via People). “I just got caught a lot doing stuff, you know? Whether it was my parents or the cops.”

Hopper added he was hanging with “the wrong crowd,” and went from “pothead” to crystal meth. “I was doing a lot of stuff…but meth was the main one that brought me down.”

“I went to rehab because I woke up in a hospital and my dad was like, ‘Rehab? Or bus bench?’ I was like, ‘I’ll take the bed,’” he recalled.

“Thank God I got out of that because that was the worst time in my life…Because it’s not fun when it gets to a point where you just need it,” Hopper said.
Photos: Getty
