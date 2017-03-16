Ian Somerhalder Looks Handsome at Montblanc Watch Event in London

Ian Somerhalder looks super hot as he arrives at the Montblanc Summit Watch Launch Event on Thursday night (March 16) at the Ledenhall Building in London, England.

The 38-year-old former Vampire Diaries star went business casual in a black suit while ditching a tie for the event.

Ian was joined inside the luxury watch event by British model Poppy Delevingne – where she showed off her midriff in a floral print suit.

