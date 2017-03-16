Top Stories
'Beauty and the Beast': 20 Differences Between Live-Action &amp; Animated Versions Revealed!

Selena Gomez Opens Up About Seeking Help for Anxiety &amp; Depression

Kendall Jenner Robbed of $200,000 in Jewels, Police Believe It Was Inside Job (Details)

Is Vanessa Grimaldi Staying in Canada or Moving to Los Angeles with Nick Viall?

Thu, 16 March 2017 at 11:55 pm

Ian Somerhalder Looks Handsome at Montblanc Watch Event in London

Ian Somerhalder looks super hot as he arrives at the Montblanc Summit Watch Launch Event on Thursday night (March 16) at the Ledenhall Building in London, England.

The 38-year-old former Vampire Diaries star went business casual in a black suit while ditching a tie for the event.

Ian was joined inside the luxury watch event by British model Poppy Delevingne – where she showed off her midriff in a floral print suit.

