Top Stories
Selena Gomez Opens Up About Seeking Help for Anxiety &amp; Depression

Selena Gomez Opens Up About Seeking Help for Anxiety & Depression

Kendall Jenner Robbed of $200,000 in Jewels, Police Believe It Was Inside Job (Details)

Kendall Jenner Robbed of $200,000 in Jewels, Police Believe It Was Inside Job (Details)

Ben Affleck &amp; Jennifer Garner Step Out After His Rehab Stint (New Photos)

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Step Out After His Rehab Stint (New Photos)

Is Vanessa Grimaldi Staying in Canada or Moving to Los Angeles with Nick Viall?

Is Vanessa Grimaldi Staying in Canada or Moving to Los Angeles with Nick Viall?

Thu, 16 March 2017 at 4:33 pm

Is There a 'Beauty & the Beast' End-Credits Scene?

Is There a 'Beauty & the Beast' End-Credits Scene?

Beauty and the Beast hits theaters in just a few hours at midnight and we have the full scoop of what you can expect!

There is no post-credits scene, so you don’t have to stay in your seats for the entirety of the credits.

The film stars Emma Watson (Belle), Dan Stevens (The Beast), Luke Evans (Gaston), Josh Gad (Le Fou), Emma Thompson (Mrs. Potts), and more in leading roles.

If you missed it, check out:

  • Listen to the Full Beauty and the Beast Soundtrack!
  • Here’s How the ‘Beauty and The Beast’ Movie Sends a Nod to Broadway Version
  • Meet the Cast of Beauty and the Beast!
    •
    Just Jared on Facebook
    beauty and the beast stills 01
    beauty and the beast stills 02
    beauty and the beast stills 03
    beauty and the beast stills 04
    beauty and the beast stills 05
    beauty and the beast stills 06
    beauty and the beast stills 07
    beauty and the beast stills 08
    beauty and the beast stills 09
    beauty and the beast stills 10
    beauty and the beast stills 11
    beauty and the beast stills 12
    beauty and the beast stills 13
    beauty and the beast stills 14
    beauty and the beast stills 15
    beauty and the beast stills 16
    beauty and the beast stills 17
    beauty and the beast stills 18
    beauty and the beast stills 19
    beauty and the beast stills 20
    beauty and the beast stills 21
    beauty and the beast stills 22
    beauty and the beast stills 23
    beauty and the beast stills 24
    beauty and the beast stills 25
    beauty and the beast stills 26
    beauty and the beast stills 27
    beauty and the beast stills 28
    beauty and the beast stills 29
    beauty and the beast stills 30
    beauty and the beast stills 31
    beauty and the beast stills 32
    beauty and the beast stills 33
    beauty and the beast stills 34

    Photos: Disney
    Posted to: Beauty and the Beast, Emma Watson

    JJ Links Around The Web

    Getty
    • Prince William shows off his killer dance moves in this new video - TMZ
    • Are Selena Gomez and Orlando Bloom hooking up? - Gossip Cop
    • Cole Sprouse reflects on his time acting on Friends as Ross' son Ben - Just Jared Jr
    • Get to know Bachelorette Rachel's guys before the show airs - Wetpaint
    • Charlie Hunnam gets candid about a really traumatic experience he had - Lainey Gossip
    • Jeff Probst opens up about the latest vote-off on Survivor - The Hollywood Reporter
    • dreclasicl

      <- I have made $104k previous year by working online a­­n­­d I was able to do it by wor­king in my own time f­o­r few hrs every day. I’m using an earning opportunity I found on-line and I am thrilled that i was able to make so much extra income. It’s very beginner-friendly and I’m just so happy that i discovered it. This is what i did, Read Full Details Here 🠊🠊🠊🠊 http://bestrealhomework.ausposaunen.de/

    A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here