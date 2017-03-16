J.K. Simmons & Emile Hirsch Team Up In 'All Nighter' - Watch Trailer Here!

J.K. Simmons and Emile Hirsch team up together in their brand new film All Nighter!

The Gavin Wiesen-directed flick follows the story of a workaholic father (Simmons) who attempts to visit his daughter (Analeigh Tipton) during a layover in LA, only to discover that she’s disappeared, is forced to team up with her awkward ex-boyfriend (Hirsch) to find her over the course of one transformative night.

Pictured: J.K. and Emile joining co-stars Analeigh, Bojesse Christopher, Jon Daly and Xosha Roquemore at their special screening of All Nighter held at Ahrya Fine Arts Theater on Wednesday (March 15) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

All Nighter is set to hit select theaters on March 24 – Watch the trailer below!



‘All Nighter’ Official Trailer