Top Stories
Selena Gomez Opens Up About Seeking Help for Anxiety &amp; Depression

Selena Gomez Opens Up About Seeking Help for Anxiety & Depression

Kendall Jenner Robbed of $200,000 in Jewels, Police Believe It Was Inside Job (Details)

Kendall Jenner Robbed of $200,000 in Jewels, Police Believe It Was Inside Job (Details)

Ben Affleck &amp; Jennifer Garner Step Out After His Rehab Stint (New Photos)

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Step Out After His Rehab Stint (New Photos)

Is Vanessa Grimaldi Staying in Canada or Moving to Los Angeles with Nick Viall?

Is Vanessa Grimaldi Staying in Canada or Moving to Los Angeles with Nick Viall?

Thu, 16 March 2017 at 11:50 am

J.K. Simmons & Emile Hirsch Team Up In 'All Nighter' - Watch Trailer Here!

J.K. Simmons & Emile Hirsch Team Up In 'All Nighter' - Watch Trailer Here!

J.K. Simmons and Emile Hirsch team up together in their brand new film All Nighter!

The Gavin Wiesen-directed flick follows the story of a workaholic father (Simmons) who attempts to visit his daughter (Analeigh Tipton) during a layover in LA, only to discover that she’s disappeared, is forced to team up with her awkward ex-boyfriend (Hirsch) to find her over the course of one transformative night.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emile Hirsch

Pictured: J.K. and Emile joining co-stars Analeigh, Bojesse Christopher, Jon Daly and Xosha Roquemore at their special screening of All Nighter held at Ahrya Fine Arts Theater on Wednesday (March 15) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

All Nighter is set to hit select theaters on March 24 – Watch the trailer below!


‘All Nighter’ Official Trailer
Just Jared on Facebook
j k simmons emile hirsch team up in all nighter watch trailer 01
j k simmons emile hirsch team up in all nighter watch trailer 02
j k simmons emile hirsch team up in all nighter watch trailer 03
j k simmons emile hirsch team up in all nighter watch trailer 04
j k simmons emile hirsch team up in all nighter watch trailer 05
j k simmons emile hirsch team up in all nighter watch trailer 06
j k simmons emile hirsch team up in all nighter watch trailer 07
j k simmons emile hirsch team up in all nighter watch trailer 08
j k simmons emile hirsch team up in all nighter watch trailer 09
j k simmons emile hirsch team up in all nighter watch trailer 10
j k simmons emile hirsch team up in all nighter watch trailer 11
j k simmons emile hirsch team up in all nighter watch trailer 12
j k simmons emile hirsch team up in all nighter watch trailer 13
j k simmons emile hirsch team up in all nighter watch trailer 14
j k simmons emile hirsch team up in all nighter watch trailer 15
j k simmons emile hirsch team up in all nighter watch trailer 16
j k simmons emile hirsch team up in all nighter watch trailer 17

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Analeigh Tipton, Bojesse Christopher, Emile Hirsch, J.K. Simmons, Jon Daly, Trailer, Xosha Roquemore

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Prince William shows off his killer dance moves in this new video - TMZ
  • Are Selena Gomez and Orlando Bloom hooking up? - Gossip Cop
  • Cole Sprouse reflects on his time acting on Friends as Ross' son Ben - Just Jared Jr
  • Get to know Bachelorette Rachel's guys before the show airs - Wetpaint
  • Charlie Hunnam gets candid about a really traumatic experience he had - Lainey Gossip
  • Jeff Probst opens up about the latest vote-off on Survivor - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here