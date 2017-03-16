Jake Gyllenhaal Is a 'Little Bit Better' at Cooking Than Blake Lively, Says Ryan Reynolds!

Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, and Ariyon Bakare are continuing their press for Life!

The three stars of the film attended a photo call for the upcoming movie at the Corinthia Hotel on Thursday (March 16) in London, England.

Ryan Reynolds, who is also in the film, was seen on Good Morning America that morning promoting the movie. He spoke about his bromance with Jake, and how they’ve become good friends and get together to hang out.

“Blake my wife is very good at cooking and Jake (Gyllenhaal) might just be little bit better,” Ryan said. Watch below!