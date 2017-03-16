Top Stories
Selena Gomez Opens Up About Seeking Help for Anxiety &amp; Depression

Selena Gomez Opens Up About Seeking Help for Anxiety & Depression

Ben Affleck &amp; Jennifer Garner Step Out After His Rehab Stint (New Photos)

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Step Out After His Rehab Stint (New Photos)

The Death of Belle's Mom is Revealed in 'Beauty in the Beast'

The Death of Belle's Mom is Revealed in 'Beauty in the Beast'

Is Vanessa Grimaldi Staying in Canada or Moving to Los Angeles with Nick Viall?

Is Vanessa Grimaldi Staying in Canada or Moving to Los Angeles with Nick Viall?

Thu, 16 March 2017 at 9:13 am

Jake Gyllenhaal Is a 'Little Bit Better' at Cooking Than Blake Lively, Says Ryan Reynolds!

Jake Gyllenhaal Is a 'Little Bit Better' at Cooking Than Blake Lively, Says Ryan Reynolds!

Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, and Ariyon Bakare are continuing their press for Life!

The three stars of the film attended a photo call for the upcoming movie at the Corinthia Hotel on Thursday (March 16) in London, England.

Ryan Reynolds, who is also in the film, was seen on Good Morning America that morning promoting the movie. He spoke about his bromance with Jake, and how they’ve become good friends and get together to hang out.

Blake my wife is very good at cooking and Jake (Gyllenhaal) might just be little bit better,” Ryan said. Watch below!

Just Jared on Facebook
jake gyllenhaal life photo call london 01
jake gyllenhaal life photo call london 02
jake gyllenhaal life photo call london 03
jake gyllenhaal life photo call london 04
jake gyllenhaal life photo call london 05
jake gyllenhaal life photo call london 06
jake gyllenhaal life photo call london 07
jake gyllenhaal life photo call london 08
jake gyllenhaal life photo call london 09
jake gyllenhaal life photo call london 10
jake gyllenhaal life photo call london 11
jake gyllenhaal life photo call london 12
jake gyllenhaal life photo call london 13

Photos: Wenn
Posted to: Ariyon Bakare, Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Prince William shows off his killer dance moves in this new video - TMZ
  • Are Selena Gomez and Orlando Bloom hooking up? - Gossip Cop
  • Cole Sprouse reflects on his time acting on Friends as Ross' son Ben - Just Jared Jr
  • Get to know Bachelorette Rachel's guys before the show airs - Wetpaint
  • Charlie Hunnam gets candid about a really traumatic experience he had - Lainey Gossip
  • Jeff Probst opens up about the latest vote-off on Survivor - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here