Thu, 16 March 2017 at 11:17 am

James Corden, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, & Josh Gad Perform Crosswalk Version Of 'Beauty & The Beast' - WATCH!

James Corden, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, & Josh Gad Perform Crosswalk Version Of 'Beauty & The Beast' - WATCH!

James Corden achieved Crosswalk Theatre once before with Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne for The Lion King – and now, he’s done it all over again, this time for Beauty and the Beast!

The 38-year-old Late Late Show host was joined by the upcoming Disney film stars Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, and Josh Gad as they hit the Beverly Boulevard crosswalk to play out the tale as old as time in the middle of live traffic.

“After all that time on set, it’s going to be amazing performing in front of a live audience again,” Dan said. They sang “Beauty and the Beast,” “Be Our Guest,” the opening “Belle” song, and “Gaston.”

“To be invited by James to perform at the crosswalk outside of CBS, that’s what we call a dream come true,” Josh added.

Watch the hilarious skit below…


Crosswalk the Musical: Beauty and the Beast
Credit: Terence Patrick; Photos: CBS
