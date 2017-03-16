Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Are Keeping Their Bodies in Shape Together!
Jennifer Lopez and new boyfriend Alex Rodriguez are back from their vacation to the Bahamas, but they’re still spending time together and keeping their bodies in shape simultaneously!
The 47-year-old entertainer and the 41-year-old former baseball player were spotted hitting the same gym on Thursday afternoon (March 16) in Miami, Fla.
Jennifer definitely seems to love neon lately and after she was seen wearing a neon green sports bra during a workout in the Bahamas, she wore neon green sneakers in Miami!