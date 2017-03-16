Thu, 16 March 2017 at 5:00 am
Jessica Biel Wraps Up Busy Day at Her Restaurant Au Fudge
Jessica Biel is all smiles as she steps out on Tuesday afternoon (March 14) in West Hollywood, Calif.
The 35-year-old actress looked pretty in a white, plaid dress with a gold belt and tan heels as she headed home after a buys day at work.
Jessica had a busy morning attending meetings at her super popular restaurant Au Fudge.
Jessica has been busy filming her upcoming drama Shock and Awe – which she co-stars in alongside James Marsden and Milla Jovovich.
