Are HTGAWM's Aja Naomi King & Alfred Enoch Dating?

Mandy Moore Responds to 'This Is Us' Finale Criticism

Angelina Jolie Opens Up About Being a 'Proud American'

Jessica Biel Wraps Up Busy Day at Her Restaurant Au Fudge

Jessica Biel is all smiles as she steps out on Tuesday afternoon (March 14) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 35-year-old actress looked pretty in a white, plaid dress with a gold belt and tan heels as she headed home after a buys day at work.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jessica Biel

Jessica had a busy morning attending meetings at her super popular restaurant Au Fudge.

Jessica has been busy filming her upcoming drama Shock and Awe – which she co-stars in alongside James Marsden and Milla Jovovich.
