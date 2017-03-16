Jessica Lange Is Feuding With Kellyanne Conway (In Her Head)!

In Jessica Lange‘s new FX series Feud: Bette and Joan she plays Joan Crawford opposite Susan Sarandon as Bette Davis. The story centers around their feud while shooting What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? and after filming ended – but in real life, who is Jessica feuding with?

“I feud in my head with people. Like now, I’m carrying on a feud with Kellyanne Conway in my head,” the Academy Award winning actress revealed while making an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday (March 15) in New York City.

Jessica went on to refer to Kellyanne if she had been described to you via an agent for a script: “‘Your agent calls you, ‘You’ve been offered this part.’ One of the most important women in the government right now. She’s a counsel to the president. She’s a spokesperson. And then you pick up the — you read it, and you think they’ve got to be kidding,” Jessica said. “This is, like, are they — you know — here you’ve got a scene where you talk about alternative facts. You’ve got a scene where you, like, you know, imagine that, like, the microwave is turning into a camera. I mean, you go to the inauguration dressed as a nutcracker?’”

“Nobody is gonna take this character seriously, she’s a joke,” Jessica concluded.



Jessica Lange – ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’