Joe Jonas' Friends Say Seeing Him in Underwear on Guess Billboards is 'Torture'

Joe Jonas‘ friends aren’t exactly the biggest fans of his latest campaign for Guess‘ men’s underwear line!

The 27-year-old DNCE singer says it’s “pretty funny” seeing photos of himself wearing only underwear blown up on billboards.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Joe Jonas

“My friends who don’t want to see that … like, my buddy who’s a real estate agent in L.A., his office is right near [the billboard], and he drives by on La Cienega every day,” Joe told People. “He’s like, ‘Screw you!’ He’s sending me pictures, like, ‘I hate this. Why do I have to look at this?’ I love it. It’s torture for him.”

“It’s one of those funny things where the moments off-camera are when you’re laughing because you’re walking around casually in your underwear talking to people, grabbing catering and whatnot,” he added regarding filming the campaign. “I’d find myself talking to a friend, and then he was like, ‘Dude, this is really weird; you’re talking to me, and you’re just in your underwear.’ ‘Oh, yeah, I forgot!’”

Pictured: Joe rocking Yeezys while arriving at a friend’s house after a workout on Wednesday morning (March 15) in West Hollywood, Calif.