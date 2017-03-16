Top Stories
Thu, 16 March 2017 at 11:25 pm

Josh Gad Surprises Crowds at 'Beauty & the Beast' Screenings in NYC! (Video)

Josh Gad Surprises Crowds at 'Beauty & the Beast' Screenings in NYC! (Video)

Josh Gad is giving audience members the best surprise as they wait for the Beauty and the Beast to start!

The 36-year-old actor who plays LeFou in the new film is surprising audience members as they attend opening night (March 16) of the new Disney film.

Josh has popped in to visit a few theaters in NYC to get them hyped up before their screening of Beauty and the Beast.

At one theater, Josh snacked on a fan’s popcorn before wishing another fan a happy birthday.

Beauty and the Beast officially hits theaters tonight!

Check out an surprise screening inside…
