Josh Gad Surprises Crowds at 'Beauty & the Beast' Screenings in NYC! (Video)
Josh Gad is giving audience members the best surprise as they wait for the Beauty and the Beast to start!
The 36-year-old actor who plays LeFou in the new film is surprising audience members as they attend opening night (March 16) of the new Disney film.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Josh Gad
Josh has popped in to visit a few theaters in NYC to get them hyped up before their screening of Beauty and the Beast.
At one theater, Josh snacked on a fan’s popcorn before wishing another fan a happy birthday.
Beauty and the Beast officially hits theaters tonight!
Another theater surprise pop-in on at @AMCTheatres 34th to a #BeautyAndTheBeast audience. pic.twitter.com/xu9fffdbV7
— Josh Gad (@joshgad) March 16, 2017
Check out an surprise screening inside…
Another theater. Another surprise pop in. This time @RegalMovies 42nd street. The crowd didn't need much hyping though. #BeautyAndTheBeast pic.twitter.com/JNhPfHKUfv
— Josh Gad (@joshgad) March 17, 2017