Josh Gad Surprises Crowds at 'Beauty & the Beast' Screenings in NYC! (Video)

Josh Gad is giving audience members the best surprise as they wait for the Beauty and the Beast to start!

The 36-year-old actor who plays LeFou in the new film is surprising audience members as they attend opening night (March 16) of the new Disney film.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Josh Gad

Josh has popped in to visit a few theaters in NYC to get them hyped up before their screening of Beauty and the Beast.

At one theater, Josh snacked on a fan’s popcorn before wishing another fan a happy birthday.

Beauty and the Beast officially hits theaters tonight!

Check out an surprise screening inside…