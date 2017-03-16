Julie Andrews Pens Open Letter Urging Trump Not to Cut Arts Funding: 'This is Mind-Boggling'

Julie Andrews is speaking out to voice her frustration with President Donald Trump‘s 2018 budget proposal for America.

The 81-year-old actress (along with tons of other celebs) is not happy with the massive budget cuts to arts programs to increase spending in military and homeland security.

“This is mind-boggling to us, considering how much the arts benefit our lives and our world,” Julie and her daughter Emma Hamilton wrote in an an op-ed column for CNN on Thursday (March 16). “They foster collaboration and creativity, essential skills for navigating in the workplace and surviving in a challenging world.”

“They cultivate empathy and tolerance, by bridging cultural and socioeconomic divides,” they went on. “They’re also good for business: They spur urban renewal, promote tourism and generate hundreds of billions of dollars in economic activity annually.”

“Julie has heard from countless people over the decades who believe their lives were enriched by the inspiration, comfort and sense of connection they received from the music, stories, films and productions in which she was fortunate enough to participate,” they added.

They also stated that [New York's Hamilton’s Bay Street Theatre] has allowed them to watch “young people with no prior sense of direction discover their voices and their passion, improve their academic record, and, perhaps most significantly, grow into compassionate, contributing citizens, as a result of taking part in arts-based programs.”

“The arts are fundamental to our common humanity,” they wrote. “Every time we attend the theater, a museum or a concert, we are literally feeding our souls, and investing in and preserving our collective future.”

The mother-daughter duo ended the letter urging “every member of our society” to “do everything possible to preserve and advance this most precious and essential resource, and demand that our elected representatives do the same.”

Read Julie and Emma’s full essay here, and don’t miss their new Netflix series about the arts, Julie’s Greenroom, premiering tomorrow.