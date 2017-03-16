Top Stories
Selena Gomez Opens Up About Seeking Help for Anxiety &amp; Depression

Kendall Jenner Robbed of $200,000 in Jewels, Police Believe It Was Inside Job (Details)

Ben Affleck &amp; Jennifer Garner Step Out After His Rehab Stint (New Photos)

Is Vanessa Grimaldi Staying in Canada or Moving to Los Angeles with Nick Viall?

Thu, 16 March 2017 at 2:37 pm

Justin Theroux's Six Pack Abs Are on Display for 'The Leftovers' Poster & Trailer - Watch Now!

Justin Theroux's Six Pack Abs Are on Display for 'The Leftovers' Poster & Trailer - Watch Now!

Justin Theroux is showing off his shirtless abs in this brand new poster for the final season of The Leftovers!

The trailer for the final season also just debuted moments ago.

Carrie Coon, Amy Brenneman, Christopher Eccleston, Liv Tyler, Margaret Qualley, Chris Zylka, Regina King, and more will be returning for the last season.

The season will premiere on April 16 at 9pm EST on HBO. Be sure to check it out!
