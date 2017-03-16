Kendall Jenner's Burglary Was an Inside Job (Report)

The person who stole $200,000 worth of jewels from Kendall Jenner on Wednesday (March 15) was reportedly someone she invited into her home.

Originally it was reported that the 21-year-old reality star realized she was missing jewels when she went into her bedroom at around 1 am that morning.

Police sources are telling TMZ that it was an inside job. Kendall was having a party with friends on Wednesday evening. At some point in the evening, Kendall heard an alarm that someone had opened a door in the house, but she didn’t think anything of it.

During the party, Kendall briefly left the party and left her friends in her house. She came back an hour later, which is when she discovered her jewelry box open.

There was no sign of forced entry, indicating that it was someone who was already in the home.