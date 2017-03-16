Top Stories
Thu, 16 March 2017 at 10:25 am

Lea Michele & Ellen DeGeneres Cuddle in Bed for Fun Photo Shoot

Lea Michele & Ellen DeGeneres Cuddle in Bed for Fun Photo Shoot

Lea Michele and Ellen DeGeneres cuddle in bed for a fun photo shoot on The Ellen Show, airing later today.

The 30-year-old actress and singer went on the show to promote her new album Places, and wouldn’t reveal who any of her songs were specifically written about.

“Be careful dating a singer or you might get Taylor Swift‘d,” Lea said, which gave the audience a chuckle.

Places will be available to purchase on April 28, 2017. Be sure to check it out!

Watch Lea‘s interview on Ellen below…
Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
Posted to: Ellen DeGeneres, Lea Michele, Video

