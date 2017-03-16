Lea Michele Teases New Song 'Believer' - Listen Now!

Lea Michele just surprised her fans with a preview of her upcoming song “Believer,” off her sophomore album Places!

The 30-year-old entertainer played the song for select media, including JustJared.com, during an exclusive listening event on Wednesday (March 15) and she decided to let her fans hear a snippet by posting a clip of the song on her Instagram Stories page.

Lea said this song has the strongest pop-sound of any of the tracks on Places.

The album is currently available for pre-order on iTunes and you can get “Love is Alive” and “Anything’s Possible” as instant downloads when you purchase. The full album will be released on April 28!