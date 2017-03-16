Top Stories
Thu, 16 March 2017 at 9:27 pm

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Had to Rush His Baby Boy to the ER

Maksim Chmerkovskiy suits up while celebrating Swiffer’s 18th birthday on Thursday (March 16) at the Midtown Loft in New York City.

The 37-year-old Dancing With the Stars pro was on Good Morning America that morning and opened up about having to rush his son Shai to the emergency room when he was just a few weeks old.

“We were so, like, not prepared for the protocol [and] procedure that happened at the emergency rooms with infants that small,” Maks said. “Nobody really ever told us anything about that. It was a big shock to the mind and to the heart.”

“You start to see a little IV on a little baby and you’re like, ‘Oh my God, this is crazy.’ It was a lot for us,” he added.

Maksim says that the incident made him and partner Peta Murgatroyd “more diligent.” He added, “I’m such an overprotective, over-thinking, over-planning type of person. You can’t foresee some things; you can try your best.”

A post shared by @maksimc on

