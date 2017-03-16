Top Stories
Selena Gomez Opens Up About Seeking Help for Anxiety &amp; Depression

Selena Gomez Opens Up About Seeking Help for Anxiety & Depression

Kendall Jenner Robbed of $200,000 in Jewels, Police Believe It Was Inside Job (Details)

Kendall Jenner Robbed of $200,000 in Jewels, Police Believe It Was Inside Job (Details)

Ben Affleck &amp; Jennifer Garner Step Out After His Rehab Stint (New Photos)

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Step Out After His Rehab Stint (New Photos)

Is Vanessa Grimaldi Staying in Canada or Moving to Los Angeles with Nick Viall?

Is Vanessa Grimaldi Staying in Canada or Moving to Los Angeles with Nick Viall?

Thu, 16 March 2017 at 3:08 pm

Malia Obama Bundles Up in NYC While Heading to Internship

Malia Obama Bundles Up in NYC While Heading to Internship

Malia Obama continues learning in the Big Apple.

The 18-year-old daughter of former President Barack Obama was spotted bundling up from the cold weather while making her way inside the Harvey Weinstein offices on Thursday morning (March 16) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Malia Obama

Malia was accepted into Harvard University, but opted to defer her acceptance a year so she can gain more experience in the film industry.

If you remember, she interned on the set of Girls in summer 2015 too.
Just Jared on Facebook
malia obama cold nyc internship 01
malia obama cold nyc internship 02
malia obama cold nyc internship 03
malia obama cold nyc internship 04
malia obama cold nyc internship 05

Photos: INSTAR
Posted to: Malia Obama

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Prince William shows off his killer dance moves in this new video - TMZ
  • Are Selena Gomez and Orlando Bloom hooking up? - Gossip Cop
  • Cole Sprouse reflects on his time acting on Friends as Ross' son Ben - Just Jared Jr
  • Get to know Bachelorette Rachel's guys before the show airs - Wetpaint
  • Charlie Hunnam gets candid about a really traumatic experience he had - Lainey Gossip
  • Jeff Probst opens up about the latest vote-off on Survivor - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here