Malia Obama Bundles Up in NYC While Heading to Internship

Malia Obama continues learning in the Big Apple.

The 18-year-old daughter of former President Barack Obama was spotted bundling up from the cold weather while making her way inside the Harvey Weinstein offices on Thursday morning (March 16) in New York City.

Malia was accepted into Harvard University, but opted to defer her acceptance a year so she can gain more experience in the film industry.

If you remember, she interned on the set of Girls in summer 2015 too.