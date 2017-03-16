Top Stories
Thu, 16 March 2017

Matthew Perry Beat Up Justin Trudeau When They Were in School (Video)

Matthew Perry revealed that when he was in fifth grade, he beat up everyone’s favorite Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau.

“I have a story about him that I’m not proud of,” Matthew said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “My friend Chris Murray, who was also in the fifth grade in Canada, reminded me that we actually beat up Justin Trudeau. We both beat him up….I think he was excelling in a sport that we weren’t [as good at]. It was pure jealousy, and, you know, we beat him up. His dad [Pierre Trudeau] was prime minister, but that wasn’t the reason we beat him up. I think he was the only kid in school that we could beat up.”

“I’m not bragging about this. This was terrible,” Matthew continued. “I was a stupid kid, and I didn’t want to beat him up. In fact, I think at some point I tried to turn it into love-play. … But I think it was rather instrumental in him going to such great heights and becoming prime minister. I think he said, ‘I’m going to rise above this, and I’m going to become prime minister.’”

Photos: Getty
