Thu, 16 March 2017 at 10:40 am

McDonald's Slams Donald Trump on Twitter, Later Says They Were Hacked

McDonald's Slams Donald Trump on Twitter, Later Says They Were Hacked

The McDonald’s official Twitter account sent out a tweet this morning that had everyone talking.

“You are actually a disgusting excuse of a President. We would love to have @BarackObama back, also you have tiny hands,” a tweet from the account, to Donald Trump, read and was pinned to the top.

Later, they tweeted, “Twitter notified us that our account was compromised. We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this.”
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Donald Trump

  • Rizzo

    Well everybody can get hacked nowadays…one more reason for me not to have a social media account.

