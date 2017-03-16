Top Stories
Thu, 16 March 2017 at 4:00 am

Patrick Dempsey & Wife Jillian Pack on the PDA!

Patrick Dempsey & Wife Jillian Pack on the PDA!

Patrick and Jillian Dempsey can’t keep their hands off each other!

The 51-year-old former Grey’s Anatomy actor and his wife were spotted kissing and hugging each other as Jill visited her husband on set of his new project on Tuesday afternoon (March 14) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Patrick Dempsey

Patrick was spotted enjoying a stroll along the beach as he filmed a new project.

It was recently announced that Patrick will make his film directorial debut in the upcoming project Berlin I Love You!
