Thu, 16 March 2017 at 10:04 am

Pregnant Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Helps Rachel Zoe Celebrate Her Spring UGG Collection!

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley treated herself to some outdoors fun yesterday (March 15)!

The 29-year-old pregnant model joined Molly Sims, Olivia Culpo and designer, editor and stylist Rachel Zoe at a special luncheon to celebrate Rachel‘s latest spring campaign with global lifestyle and footwear brand UGG at Catch LA on the sunny afternoon.

As Global Brand Ambassador, Rosie showcased the brand’s new seasonal silhouettes shot against a quintessentially California backdrop wearing looks curated Rachel herself.

“Styling Rosie for UGG was a dream come true. We’ve known each other for years and just inherently ’get’ each other,” Zoe said at the event. “There is a huge admiration both personally and professionally which made the shoot so much fun. I love the new spring styles by UGG – there really is a style for everyone.”


FYI: Rosie is wearing a Proenza Schouler top, Isabel Marant pants, Erth Jewelry, Cult Gaia bag and UGG shoes. Rachel is wearing Rachel Zoe Collection charlotte top, Rachel Zoe Collection tux pant, Rachel Zoe Collection jewelry.
Credit: Donato Sardella; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Molly Sims, Olivia Culpo, Pregnant Celebrities, Rachel Zoe, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

