Selena Gomez Opens Up About Seeking Help for Anxiety & Depression

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Step Out After His Rehab Stint (New Photos)

The Death of Belle's Mom is Revealed in 'Beauty in the Beast'

Is Vanessa Grimaldi Staying in Canada or Moving to Los Angeles with Nick Viall?

Thu, 16 March 2017 at 10:31 am

Rachel Maddow Talks Revealing Donald Trump's Tax Returns On 'The Tonight Show' - Watch Here!

Rachel Maddow is opening up about the excitement that surrounded her reveal of Donald Trump‘s federal tax returns from 2005.

“I think the reason people were so excited is because it’s really weird that the president hasn’t released his financial information,” the MSNBC anchor told Jimmy Fallon while making an appearance on The Tonight Show on Wednesday (March 15). “It’s really odd, and there’s reasons to worry about it.”

“So when we found out that we had one, it was like speaking to a group of people dying of thirst in the desert and we were like, ‘Behold, we have found a drop.’ ‘A drop? You have a drop!’,” Rachel added. “It’s a national security concern. Show us the tax returns, so we can stop freaking out about them.”

Watch Rachel‘s full appearance below…


Rachel Maddow Talks Trump Tax Returns

Click inside to watch the rest of Rachel Maddow’s appearance on The Tonight Show…


Rachel Maddow on Trump’s Ties to Russia
