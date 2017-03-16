Reese Witherspoon's Clothing Line 'Draper James' Celebrates Major Milestone!

Reese Witherspoon makes her way out of her office after a busy day of meetings on Wednesday (March 15) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The day before, the 40-year-old Big Little Lies actress was spotted in a sleeve-less denim dress and pink heels as she as arrived at a a friend’s house.

Reese recently took to Instagram to share the news that her Draper James clothing store was named the number one store in Tennessee by Southern Living magazine!

“Thank you @southernlivingmag and your incredible readers for voting @draperjames the #1 store in Tennessee and 2nd store in the South! 💙 So honored! #SouthsBest #SouthernPride,” Reese captioned the below post.