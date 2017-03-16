Top Stories
Are HTGAWM's Aja Naomi King &amp; Alfred Enoch Dating?

Mandy Moore Responds to 'This Is Us' Finale Criticism

Angelina Jolie Opens Up About Being a 'Proud American'

Thu, 16 March 2017 at 2:52 am

Reese Witherspoon's Clothing Line 'Draper James' Celebrates Major Milestone!

Reese Witherspoon makes her way out of her office after a busy day of meetings on Wednesday (March 15) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The day before, the 40-year-old Big Little Lies actress was spotted in a sleeve-less denim dress and pink heels as she as arrived at a a friend’s house.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Reese Witherspoon

Reese recently took to Instagram to share the news that her Draper James clothing store was named the number one store in Tennessee by Southern Living magazine!

“Thank you @southernlivingmag and your incredible readers for voting @draperjames the #1 store in Tennessee and 2nd store in the South! 💙 So honored! #SouthsBest #SouthernPride,” Reese captioned the below post.
Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Reese Witherspoon

