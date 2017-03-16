Top Stories
Are HTGAWM's Aja Naomi King &amp; Alfred Enoch Dating?

Are HTGAWM's Aja Naomi King & Alfred Enoch Dating?

Mandy Moore Responds to 'This Is Us' Finale Criticism

Mandy Moore Responds to 'This Is Us' Finale Criticism

Angelina Jolie Opens Up About Being a 'Proud American'

Angelina Jolie Opens Up About Being a 'Proud American'

Thu, 16 March 2017 at 12:37 am

Rosario Dawson, Jessica Henwick, & Finn Jones Attend the 'Iron Fist' Premiere in NYC

Rosario Dawson, Jessica Henwick, & Finn Jones Attend the 'Iron Fist' Premiere in NYC

Rosario Dawson and Jessica Henwick pose together at the premiere of their new Netflix show Marvel’s Iron Fist on Wednesday night (March 15) in New York City.

The actresses were joined at the premiere by their co-stars Finn Jones, Jessica Stroup, and Tom Pelphrey.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rosario Dawson

Rosario recently partnered with founder of Waves for Water Jon Rose to help bring access to clean, drinking water to people in need, which was documented in the new film Waves for Water.

You can watch the trailer for the upcoming documentary below before it airs on Red Bull Tv on March 22.


Waves for Water Trailer

FYI: Rosario is wearing a Kenzo x H&M dress. Jessica Stroup is wearing a Michael Kors floral-print dress.

10+ pictures inside of stars arriving at the premiere…
Just Jared on Facebook
rosario dawson attends iron fist premiere 01
rosario dawson attends iron fist premiere 02
rosario dawson attends iron fist premiere 03
rosario dawson attends iron fist premiere 04
rosario dawson attends iron fist premiere 05
rosario dawson attends iron fist premiere 06
rosario dawson attends iron fist premiere 07
rosario dawson attends iron fist premiere 08
rosario dawson attends iron fist premiere 09
rosario dawson attends iron fist premiere 10
rosario dawson attends iron fist premiere 11
rosario dawson attends iron fist premiere 12
rosario dawson attends iron fist premiere 13

Photos: INSTAR
Posted to: Finn Jones, Jessica Henwick, Jessica Stroup, Rosario Dawson, tom pelphrey

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Snoop Dogg's new music video features him shooting Donald Trump - TMZ
  • Kylie Jenner and Tyga are still together despite reports - Gossip Cop
  • Maddie Ziegler reveals she's never watched an episode of Dance Moms - Just Jared Jr
  • Kelly Clarkson just bought a gorgeous new Nashville mansion - Wetpaint
  • Is Beyonce revealing the sex of her twins with her earrings choice? - Lainey Gossip
  • Did Broad City's Ilana Glazer get married over the weekend? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here