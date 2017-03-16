Rosario Dawson, Jessica Henwick, & Finn Jones Attend the 'Iron Fist' Premiere in NYC

Rosario Dawson and Jessica Henwick pose together at the premiere of their new Netflix show Marvel’s Iron Fist on Wednesday night (March 15) in New York City.

The actresses were joined at the premiere by their co-stars Finn Jones, Jessica Stroup, and Tom Pelphrey.

Rosario recently partnered with founder of Waves for Water Jon Rose to help bring access to clean, drinking water to people in need, which was documented in the new film Waves for Water.

You can watch the trailer for the upcoming documentary below before it airs on Red Bull Tv on March 22.