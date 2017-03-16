Top Stories
Thu, 16 March 2017 at 12:59 pm

Rupert Grint Was Sorted Into Hufflepuff & He's 'Disappointed'!

Rupert Grint Was Sorted Into Hufflepuff & He's 'Disappointed'!

Rupert Grint, who starred as Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter franchise films, was sorted into Hufflepuff house on Pottermore and he’s not happy about it!

“Yeah, and a little bit disappointed to be honest. That’s just not the coolest one, is it? Yeah, it is a really clever algorithm,” the 28-year-old actor told Vulture.

“No, yeah. I think I did it a few times as well, and it was always Hufflepuff. You want to be like Gryffindor or Slytherin,” Rupert continued.

If you sign up for Pottermore, you can get sorted into your house via an extensive quiz. Are you a Hufflepuff, Gryffindor, Slytherin, or Ravenclaw?
Photos: Getty
