Ryan Reynolds Would Rather Do This Than Take His Children on an Airplane
Ryan Reynolds looked so handsome this morning at Good Morning America!
The 40-year-old actor promoted Life at the morning show on Thursday (March 16) in New York City and had all the GMA co-hosts cracking up.
The co-hosts began reading some of Ryan‘s hilarious tweets, and it got him talking about parenting his two daughters: James, 2, and Ines, 5 months.
“I would rather drink a piping hot bowl of liquid rabies than get on a plane with my two children,” Ryan said.
