Thu, 16 March 2017 at 9:57 am

Ryan Reynolds Would Rather Do This Than Take His Children on an Airplane

Ryan Reynolds Would Rather Do This Than Take His Children on an Airplane

Ryan Reynolds looked so handsome this morning at Good Morning America!

The 40-year-old actor promoted Life at the morning show on Thursday (March 16) in New York City and had all the GMA co-hosts cracking up.

The co-hosts began reading some of Ryan‘s hilarious tweets, and it got him talking about parenting his two daughters: James, 2, and Ines, 5 months.

“I would rather drink a piping hot bowl of liquid rabies than get on a plane with my two children,” Ryan said.

Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline
