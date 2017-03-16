Top Stories
'Beauty and the Beast': 20 Differences Between Live-Action & Animated Versions Revealed!

Selena Gomez Opens Up About Seeking Help for Anxiety & Depression

Kendall Jenner Robbed of $200,000 in Jewels, Police Believe It Was Inside Job (Details)

Is Vanessa Grimaldi Staying in Canada or Moving to Los Angeles with Nick Viall?

Thu, 16 March 2017 at 10:57 pm

'Scandal' Spoilers: Frankie Vargas' Killer Has Been Revealed

The moment that we have been waiting for all season long on Scandal has finally been revealed… the identity of Frankie Vargas’ killer is now known!

At the beginning of the season, Ricardo Antonio Chavira‘s character Frankie is elected as the next President of the United States, but he is assassinated while giving his victory speech on election night.

All season long we have been wondering who killed Frankie. Jeff Perry‘s Cyrus Beene was framed for the murder and we now know who did the framing, and the killing.

Click inside for spoilers from the latest Scandal…

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know what happened

Olivia Pope’s dad Rowan (played by Emmy winner Joe Morton) is the one who killed Frankie.

Rowan was tasked with making sure that Mellie Grant won the election and he found a way to rig the votes, but Olivia found out what was going on and stopped the rigging from happening. Now, the people who were forcing Rowan to rig the election told him he had to kill Vargas when he got elected.

Even though Rowan has a shooter stationed on the fifth floor of a parking structure, he sneaks under the stage of the election night event and shoots Frankie himself. He makes it seems as if there was one lone shooter by calling into the walkie talkies of the Secret Service and saying the shooter is at the parking structure.

