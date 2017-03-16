Scarlett Johansson Kicks Off 'Ghost In The Shell' Press Tour In Tokyo - Watch New Featurette!

Scarlett Johansson‘s press tour for her anticipated film Ghost In The Shell has officially begun!

The 32-year-old actress hit the red carpet looking gorgeous at the Japan premiere of Ghost In The Shell held at TOHO Cinemas Shinjuku on Wednesday (March 16) in Tokyo, Japan.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett was joined by director Rupert Sanders, and co-stars Takeshi Kitano, Michael Carmen Pitt, Pilou Asbæk, Chin Han and Juliette Binoche.

That same day, Scarlett and her crew also attended a photo call and press conference for Ghost In The Shell at the Ritz Carlton Hotel.



‘Ghost In The Shell’ Featurette

FYI: Scarlett is wearing a Balmain gown at the premiere and is wearing earrings and a ring by EF Collection, as well as a ring by Sara Weinstock at the press conference.