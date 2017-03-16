Top Stories
Thu, 16 March 2017 at 12:39 pm

Scarlett Johansson Kicks Off 'Ghost In The Shell' Press Tour In Tokyo - Watch New Featurette!

Scarlett Johansson‘s press tour for her anticipated film Ghost In The Shell has officially begun!

The 32-year-old actress hit the red carpet looking gorgeous at the Japan premiere of Ghost In The Shell held at TOHO Cinemas Shinjuku on Wednesday (March 16) in Tokyo, Japan.

Scarlett was joined by director Rupert Sanders, and co-stars Takeshi Kitano, Michael Carmen Pitt, Pilou Asbæk, Chin Han and Juliette Binoche.

That same day, Scarlett and her crew also attended a photo call and press conference for Ghost In The Shell at the Ritz Carlton Hotel.


‘Ghost In The Shell’ Featurette

FYI: Scarlett is wearing a Balmain gown at the premiere and is wearing earrings and a ring by EF Collection, as well as a ring by Sara Weinstock at the press conference.
Credit: Jun Sato, Christopher Jue; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Chin Han, Juliette Binoche, Michael Carmen Pitt, Pilou Asbaek, Rupert Sanders, Scarlett Johansson, Takeshi Kitano

