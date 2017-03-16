Top Stories
Selena Gomez Opens Up About Seeking Help for Anxiety &amp; Depression

Selena Gomez Opens Up About Seeking Help for Anxiety & Depression

Kendall Jenner Robbed of $200,000 in Jewels, Police Believe It Was Inside Job (Details)

Kendall Jenner Robbed of $200,000 in Jewels, Police Believe It Was Inside Job (Details)

Ben Affleck &amp; Jennifer Garner Step Out After His Rehab Stint (New Photos)

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Step Out After His Rehab Stint (New Photos)

Is Vanessa Grimaldi Staying in Canada or Moving to Los Angeles with Nick Viall?

Is Vanessa Grimaldi Staying in Canada or Moving to Los Angeles with Nick Viall?

Thu, 16 March 2017 at 1:40 pm

Selena Gomez Dodges Questions About Boyfriend The Weeknd

Selena Gomez Dodges Questions About Boyfriend The Weeknd

Selena Gomez avoids questions about her relationship status in her latest interview.

The 24-year-old “Hands to Myself” singer was asked about dating The Weeknd.

“Look, I love what I do, and I’m aware of how lucky I am,” Sel told Vogue. “But – how can I say this without sounding weird? – I just really can’t wait for people to forget about me.”

She insisted that “everything she has said about her relationships in the past has come back to bite her, and that she will never do it again.”

Be sure to check out more of Selena‘s Vogue cover story!
Just Jared on Facebook
selena gomez the weeknd dating questions 01
selena gomez the weeknd dating questions 02
selena gomez the weeknd dating questions 03
selena gomez the weeknd dating questions 04
selena gomez the weeknd dating questions 05

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Selena Gomez, The Weeknd

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Prince William shows off his killer dance moves in this new video - TMZ
  • Are Selena Gomez and Orlando Bloom hooking up? - Gossip Cop
  • Cole Sprouse reflects on his time acting on Friends as Ross' son Ben - Just Jared Jr
  • Get to know Bachelorette Rachel's guys before the show airs - Wetpaint
  • Charlie Hunnam gets candid about a really traumatic experience he had - Lainey Gossip
  • Jeff Probst opens up about the latest vote-off on Survivor - The Hollywood Reporter
  • LolaLola

    She wants to be forgotten but she’s on the cover of Vogue? This one’s a real piece of work.

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here