Selena Gomez Dodges Questions About Boyfriend The Weeknd

Selena Gomez avoids questions about her relationship status in her latest interview.

The 24-year-old “Hands to Myself” singer was asked about dating The Weeknd.

“Look, I love what I do, and I’m aware of how lucky I am,” Sel told Vogue. “But – how can I say this without sounding weird? – I just really can’t wait for people to forget about me.”

She insisted that “everything she has said about her relationships in the past has come back to bite her, and that she will never do it again.”

