Top Stories
Selena Gomez Opens Up About Seeking Help for Anxiety &amp; Depression

Selena Gomez Opens Up About Seeking Help for Anxiety & Depression

Kendall Jenner Robbed of $200,000 in Jewels, Police Believe It Was Inside Job (Details)

Kendall Jenner Robbed of $200,000 in Jewels, Police Believe It Was Inside Job (Details)

Ben Affleck &amp; Jennifer Garner Step Out After His Rehab Stint (New Photos)

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Step Out After His Rehab Stint (New Photos)

Is Vanessa Grimaldi Staying in Canada or Moving to Los Angeles with Nick Viall?

Is Vanessa Grimaldi Staying in Canada or Moving to Los Angeles with Nick Viall?

Thu, 16 March 2017 at 5:43 pm

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Stay Close for Lunch Date in Toronto

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Stay Close for Lunch Date in Toronto

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are still going strong!

The 24-year-old “It Ain’t Me” singer and the 27-year-old “Starboy” crooner were spotted enjoying a sweet lunch date together on Thursday (March 16) in The Weeknd‘s hometown of Toronto, Canada. (via etalk)

Selena reportedly ordered egg whites, shaved ham, potatoes, and white toast, while The Weeknd chowed down on chicken and waffles at the Thompson Diner inside the Thompson Toronto Hotel.

Selena wore a black turtleneck underneath a white jacket, and The Weeknd rocked a green bomber jacket and grey hat. (See pics here.)

After lunch, Selena took to her Instagram story to share a photo of herself kicking up her legs on The Weeknd‘s lap after the duo got in the car. Head to our gallery to see it!
Just Jared on Facebook
selena gomez and the weeknd stay close during lunch date in toronto 01

Photos: Getty, Instagram
Posted to: Selena Gomez, The Weeknd

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Prince William shows off his killer dance moves in this new video - TMZ
  • Are Selena Gomez and Orlando Bloom hooking up? - Gossip Cop
  • Cole Sprouse reflects on his time acting on Friends as Ross' son Ben - Just Jared Jr
  • Get to know Bachelorette Rachel's guys before the show airs - Wetpaint
  • Charlie Hunnam gets candid about a really traumatic experience he had - Lainey Gossip
  • Jeff Probst opens up about the latest vote-off on Survivor - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here