Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Stay Close for Lunch Date in Toronto

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are still going strong!

The 24-year-old “It Ain’t Me” singer and the 27-year-old “Starboy” crooner were spotted enjoying a sweet lunch date together on Thursday (March 16) in The Weeknd‘s hometown of Toronto, Canada. (via etalk)

Selena reportedly ordered egg whites, shaved ham, potatoes, and white toast, while The Weeknd chowed down on chicken and waffles at the Thompson Diner inside the Thompson Toronto Hotel.

Selena wore a black turtleneck underneath a white jacket, and The Weeknd rocked a green bomber jacket and grey hat. (See pics here.)

After lunch, Selena took to her Instagram story to share a photo of herself kicking up her legs on The Weeknd‘s lap after the duo got in the car. Head to our gallery to see it!