Sienna Miller Calls Ex Tom Sturridge Her Best Friend in the World

Sienna Miller and ex Tom Sturridge are still on great terms.

The 35-year-old actress recently opened up about their amicable split and co-parenting their 4-year-old daughter Marlowe.

“I think in a break-up somebody has to be a little bit cruel in order for it to be traditional, but it’s not been acrimonious in a way where you would choose to not be around that person,” Sienna told Harper’s Bazaar. “We don’t live together, as has been reported recently, but we do half the time.”

Sienna added, “It’s great for our daughter that she has two parents who love each other and are friends…He’s definitely my best friend in the entire world.”

Pictured: Sienna attends Joan of Arc: Into the Fire Opening Night at The Public Theater on Wednesday (March 15) in New York City.