Supergirl's Laura Benanti & Husband Debut Newborn Baby Girl Ella Rose!

Laura Benanti and her husband Patrick Brown have officially debuted their newborn baby girl Ella Rose!

The one-month-old beautiful baby girl was born on Valentine’s Day at Mt. Sinai West with the Midwifery of Manhattan, New York City. She weighed in at 7 lbs., 12 oz., and was 22 inches long at birth.

Valentine’s Day is a very special day for Laura, who has starred on Broadway in numerous roles, as well as on Supergirl and Nashville. Her father, Sal, was also born on Valentine’s Day!

See Ella Rose’s first photos below…