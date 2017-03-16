Taken's Clive Standen Is a Man of Style for New Fashion Shoot

Clive Standen looks suave while wearing a bunch of fashionable looks in a photo spread for Haute Living‘s new issue, provided exclusively for a first look on JustJared.com.

The 35-year-old actor currently stars on the NBC series Taken and he has a large fan-base from the hit series Vikings. Here is what he shared with the mag:

On talking to Liam Neeson before taping the show: “Straight after I finished shooting the pilot of Taken, I attended the IFTAS (Irish Film and Television Academy Awards) as Vikings was nominated a number of times, and Liam was there to receive a lifetime achievement award, so we got to have a bit of a chat about Taken amongst other things. He’s an incredible actor and a lovely guy.”

On considering himself a fashion savvy guy: “As I’ve gotten older, I’ve become more so. I totally see the value of a well tailored suit and have become more aware of what I can and can’t pull off, (yes I’ve made the odd fashion faux pas en route!) That being said, I actually prefer the simple and classic look, paired with a few signature pieces, and some vintage aspects thrown in, for example, I’ve not yet seen a pair of pre-aged jeans that compete with the real thing, and, I love my Belstaff trial master jacket that I never travel without. I bought it in 2007 and it just gets better with age… much like my dress sense.”

On his expectations and goals for 2017: “I am just keeping my ear to the ground and my nose to the grindstone. Makes me wonder if anyone has actually tried to do that…if you think about it, sounds like quite a hard thing to do literally.”

