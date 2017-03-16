Top Stories
Thu, 16 March 2017 at 6:41 pm

'The Belko Experiment' Ending Teases a Possible Sequel!

'The Belko Experiment' Ending Teases a Possible Sequel!

The new horror-thriller The Belko Experiment hits theaters this weekend and we have details on the possible sequel that is teased in the ending of the movie!

The film is the perfect alternative for anyone who is not in the mood to see family fare like Beauty and the Beast at the movies this weekend.

Tony Goldwyn and John Gallagher Jr. star in the movie, which is about a group of 80 Americans who are locked in their high-rise corporate office in Bogata, Colombia and ordered by an unknown voice coming from the company’s intercom system to participate in a deadly game of kill or be killed.

Click inside for spoilers for how the movie ends…

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know what happens at the end of the film!

At the end of the movie, John‘s character is the only person left alive in the office building and he is escorted out by two security guards. After being taken into a bunker next to the building, he is introduced to a man who explains that the workers were part of a social experiment. He is asked to answer some questions about his behaviors while fighting for his life and he is shown absolutely no sympathy at all. What the scientist and security guards don’t know is that he took explosives out of the building and placed the tiny bombs on all of the men. After detonating the explosives and killing the men, John‘s character exits the bunker and looks relieved to be free.

At this moment, the camera pans out and reveals that we were watching one monitor on a huge panel of screens showing similar situations. Clearly, there are experiments just like The Belko Experiment happening all around the world! We hear that phase one has been completed and the movie ends.

If there is a sequel to The Belko Experiment, we have a couple theories on what could happen. One is that we could be shown what happens at a different location during the experiment. The other is that the sequel will show what happens in phase two. Perhaps all of the survivors of the individual experiments will have to face off against each other!
