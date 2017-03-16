Top Stories
Thu, 16 March 2017 at 12:25 pm

Tina Knowles Responds to Beyonce Over Corny Joke Instagrams

Tina Knowles Responds to Beyonce Over Corny Joke Instagrams

Tina Knowles took to Instagram to continue her corny joke video series – where she tells a silly joke to her followers.

Before the joke, Tina said, “You know, Beyoncé was telling me the other day that I shouldn’t be doing corny jokes all the time. But I told her, when you get to my age, you gotta find your light. So if you find some good light, you’re supposed to take advantage of it.”

Beyonce was saying it’s obvious mama that you are videoing several jokes at a time . ( on the same day) you don’t have to put one out everyday. When I said good light I meant literally good light!!! Gods light! Haha not a spiritual lite. So I was saying if I look okay in the light I’m going to video several at the same time. My children never try to take my light from me. But I don’t t think anyone likes their mom on instagram,” Tina added in the caption.

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

