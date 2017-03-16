Top Stories
Thu, 16 March 2017 at 8:57 am

Tinashe: 'Flame' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Tinashe: 'Flame' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

It’s lit! Tinashe is back at it again with a hot hot new single titled “Flame“!

The track – produced by hit-maker’s Stargate and Bloodpop – is off the 24-year-old singer’s long-awaited sophomore album Joyride, which is set to be released later this year.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tinashe

“Tell me that you’ve still got the flame for me/ And tell me that you still want to stay, don’t leave,” Tinashe sings on the soaring hook.

Flame” is also available on Spotify and iTunes now!


Tinashe – ‘Flame’ (Full Audio)

Click inside to read the lyrics to Tinashe’s new single “Flame”…
