Tinashe: 'Flame' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

It’s lit! Tinashe is back at it again with a hot hot new single titled “Flame“!

The track – produced by hit-maker’s Stargate and Bloodpop – is off the 24-year-old singer’s long-awaited sophomore album Joyride, which is set to be released later this year.

“Tell me that you’ve still got the flame for me/ And tell me that you still want to stay, don’t leave,” Tinashe sings on the soaring hook.

“Flame” is also available on Spotify and iTunes now!



Tinashe – ‘Flame’ (Full Audio)

