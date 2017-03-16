Tyra Banks Sets 'Top Model' Return, Showers Rita Ora with Love

Tyra Banks is return to America’s Next Top Model as the host of the upcoming 24th cycle!

The 43-year-old former supermodel hosted the show for its first 22 cycles and Rita Ora was the host of the 23rd cycle.

There were rumors that Tyra wanted to have Rita fired from the show after there was a ratings dip, but her latest tweet clearly proves that she still has love for the singer.

“I missed my ANTM baby so Mama’s back! #ANTM #ANTM24,” Tyra tweeted. She added, “Mizz @ritaora, you exemplify Business Boss Brand to the fullest! Thank you for all the amazingness you brought to ANTM 💋.”

Tyra will be doing double duty with hosting as she is also going to host America’s Got Talent this summer!