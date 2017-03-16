Top Stories
Selena Gomez Opens Up About Seeking Help for Anxiety & Depression

Kendall Jenner Robbed of $200,000 in Jewels, Police Believe It Was Inside Job (Details)

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Step Out After His Rehab Stint (New Photos)

Is Vanessa Grimaldi Staying in Canada or Moving to Los Angeles with Nick Viall?

Thu, 16 March 2017 at 3:58 pm

Vanessa Hudgens Debuts New Gorgeous Long Hair

Vanessa Hudgens Debuts New Gorgeous Long Hair

Vanessa Hudgens has switched up her look a bit.

The 28-year-old Grease: Live star debuted new extensions while leaving the Nine Zero One Salon on Wednesday (March 15) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Vanessa Hudgens

“Hair for the next 🎥🎥😍 @nikkilee901 @riawna @ninezeroone,” V captioned an Instagram photo of her new long hair, which you can check out below.

Earlier in the day, she pinned her hair back before going to the salon for her appointment.

WHAT DO YOU THINK of Vanessa Hudgens’ longer ‘do?
vanessa hudgens long hair nine zeo salon 01
vanessa hudgens long hair nine zeo salon 02
vanessa hudgens long hair nine zeo salon 03
vanessa hudgens long hair nine zeo salon 04
vanessa hudgens long hair nine zeo salon 05

Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures
Posted to: Vanessa Hudgens

