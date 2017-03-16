Vanessa Hudgens Debuts New Gorgeous Long Hair

Vanessa Hudgens has switched up her look a bit.

The 28-year-old Grease: Live star debuted new extensions while leaving the Nine Zero One Salon on Wednesday (March 15) in Los Angeles.

“Hair for the next 🎥🎥😍 @nikkilee901 @riawna @ninezeroone,” V captioned an Instagram photo of her new long hair, which you can check out below.

Earlier in the day, she pinned her hair back before going to the salon for her appointment.

