Victoria Beckham's Target Clothing Line Hits Stores April 9!

Victoria Beckham heads to an early morning business meeting on Thursday (March 15) in New York City.

The 42-year-old fashion designer went business sophisticated chic in a pants suit while wearing a navy blouse matching her heels.

Victoria is in NYC promoting her new clothing line, which will be sold exclusively at Target stores starting on April 9.

The collection – which is designed for women and children – includes sleek black and white designs, along with bright colors and bold prints at prices that range from $6 up to $70.

