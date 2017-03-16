Top Stories
Thu, 16 March 2017 at 10:31 pm

Victoria Beckham's Target Clothing Line Hits Stores April 9!

Victoria Beckham's Target Clothing Line Hits Stores April 9!

Victoria Beckham heads to an early morning business meeting on Thursday (March 15) in New York City.

The 42-year-old fashion designer went business sophisticated chic in a pants suit while wearing a navy blouse matching her heels.

Victoria is in NYC promoting her new clothing line, which will be sold exclusively at Target stores starting on April 9.

The collection – which is designed for women and children – includes sleek black and white designs, along with bright colors and bold prints at prices that range from $6 up to $70.

You can check out Victoria Beckham‘s clothing Target here before it hits stores next month!
