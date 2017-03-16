Watch Chris Evans Go Skydiving, with Marvel's Permission! (Video)

Chris Evans jumped out of a plane for his new Esquire cover story and there’s a video from the moment!

The 35-year-old Captain America actor had to get permission from Marvel before performing the real-life stunt, which he has done once before. He revealed that he once went skydiving with his ex-girlfriend Jessica Biel.

“I started exploring the sensation of ‘What if the chute doesn’t open?’…” Chris said in his interview about not being able to fall asleep the night before the jump.

“. . .Those last minutes where you know,” he added. “You’re not gonna pass out; you’re gonna be wide awake. So what? Do I close my eyes? Hopefully, it would be quick. Lights out. I f–king hope it would be quick. And then I was like, if you’re gonna do it, let’s just pretend there is no way this is going to go wrong. Just really embrace it and jump out of that plane with gusto.”

Watch the video below!